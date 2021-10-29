Outside Lands returns

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – KRON4’s Camila Barco was the Golden Gate Park polo grounds were the Bay Area’s biggest music festival is making its return.

More thank 90 artists will perform over nine stages this weekend.

Top acts include Tame Impala, The Strokes, Lizzo and many more.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be some additional safety measures.

Everyone attending the festival must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated or show that they have tested negative for COVID-19 in the past 72 hours.

3-Day ticket holders must get tested either Thursday, October 28th or Friday, October 29th for their negative COVID-19 result to be accepted on all three days of the festival.

In addition to the music, Outside Lands is known for hosting world-class food and beverages. More than 85 local restaurants, 40 wineries, 30 breweries and three cocktail bars will be featured on the festival grounds.