SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Tickets are available for Outside Lands — the August music festival that fills Golden Gate Park — as of this morning.

Going to the largest independently owned music festival in the U.S. will cost you a pretty penny: the Eager Beaver 3-day general admission tickets are currently $359, plus fees. Three-day VIP tickets are $799, plus fees.

Tickets are available on the Outside Lands website.

The Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival is produced by Another Planet Entertainment. It will be from August 5-7 this year. Last year it was October 29-31, coming back as it did from not happening at all in 2020 due to COVID-19.

APE was recently in the news for being the new management at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood.

“Eager Beaver is the one chance for fans of Outside Lands to secure their tickets first at the lowest price possible,” a press release from APE stated. “Eager Beaver pre-sale tickets have limited availability and are known to sell out quickly.”

A lineup has not been announced.