Outside Lands to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Franciso Outside Lands has a new COVID-19 policy update.

In order to enter you need to either provide proof that you’re fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID test 72-hours prior to entry.

You must receive your final vaccine dose 14 days prior to the entry date.

Masks are also encouraged regardless of vaccination status.

“We strongly recommend that you wear a mask when social distancing isn’t possible. Thanks for continuing to do your part and stay safe!” the Outside Lands website said.