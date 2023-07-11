(KRON) — Over $1 billion in funding assistance has been approved for pension plans based in the Bay Area, according to a press conference held by the White House on Tuesday. The additional funding will supplement retirement plans for thousands of workers.

The Automotive Industries Pension Plan, based in Dublin, will receive $1.1 billion in special assistance to ensure that plan participants can receive their promised pensions. Without the supplemental cash, the AIPP would have had to reduce member benefits by up to 50% in the coming years. This assistance will benefit 23,687 automotive workers.

The Retail Clerks Specialty Stores Pension Plan, based in Concord, will also receive $60.4 million in financial assistance. The plan represents 1,279 service industry workers. Without the added cash from the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, the plan would have run out of money in 2024.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation will be providing the additional financial assistance as part of the American Rescue Plan. Both AIPP and RCP submitted applications and were approved for the funds.

PBGC is a pension fail-safe program, and it works similarly to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in that it can guarantee some pension protections up to a certain amount. However, those amounts are limited and don’t always meet the commitments made to the worker by their employer.

As for how participants can get approved for the plan, Ali Khawar, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary to the Employee Benefits Security Administration, said that everyone who meets the requirements should automatically receive the additional funds in pension payments.

“The difference is, the payments will be significantly higher,” Khawar told KRON4.

KRON On is streaming now

U.S. Representative Mark DeSaulnier (CA-10) was also in attendance for the announcement.

“This will make a difference in a lot of my constituents’ lives in Northern California,” DeSaulnier said.