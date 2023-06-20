(BCN) — A warehouse fire in Antioch left the abandoned structure badly damaged Tuesday morning, but no injuries were reported.

More than 100 firefighters were called to the fire reported at 10:52 p.m. Monday in the area of Marina Plaza.

Firefighters from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded along with multiple other fire agencies. They were able to stop the flames from spreading beyond the warehouse, according to Assistant Chief Chris Bachman, a fire district spokesman.

Firefighters from the Contra Costa Fire Protection District and other agencies extinguished a warehouse fire in Antioch on June 20, 2023. No injuries were reported. (Contra Costa Fire Protection District via Bay City News)

Firefighter with a handheld device with an image captured by an aerial drone inside a burning warehouse in Antioch on June 20, 2023 (Contra Costa County Fire Protection District via Bay City News)

Fire crews used images captured by aerial drones inside a burning warehouse to help the incident command attack the four-alarm fire.

The scene was cleared by 7:15 a.m. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday morning.

