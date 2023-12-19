(KRON) – With the current rainstorm, Bay Area airports are experiencing an influx of delayed flights. Over 100 flights are currently delayed at San Francisco International Airport.

Here is an update on the current number of delayed flights in the Bay Area.

San Francisco International Airport (SFO), 102 flight delays

2 canceled flights to SFO Sydney and San Deigo

30 departing flights are delayed

72 incoming flights are delayed

Oakland International Airport (OAK), 8 flights delayed

4 outgoing flights are delayed

4 incoming flights are delayed

1 cancellation to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

1 cancellation to OAK

San Jose International Airport (SJC), 14 flights delayed

0 canceled flights to/from SJC

5 incoming flights are delayed

9 outgoing flights are delayed

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.