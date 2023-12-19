(KRON) – With the current rainstorm, Bay Area airports are experiencing an influx of delayed flights. Over 100 flights are currently delayed at San Francisco International Airport.
Here is an update on the current number of delayed flights in the Bay Area.
San Francisco International Airport (SFO), 102 flight delays
- 2 canceled flights to SFO
- Sydney and San Deigo
- 30 departing flights are delayed
- 72 incoming flights are delayed
Oakland International Airport (OAK), 8 flights delayed
- 4 outgoing flights are delayed
- 4 incoming flights are delayed
- 1 cancellation to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
- 1 cancellation to OAK
San Jose International Airport (SJC), 14 flights delayed
- 0 canceled flights to/from SJC
- 5 incoming flights are delayed
- 9 outgoing flights are delayed
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.