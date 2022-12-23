SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the busiest day for Christmas holiday travel out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and the delays and cancellations are stacking up hourly.

As of 7 a.m. SFO saw 50 cancelled flights and 68 delays. In the past day there’ve been 49 cancellations out of the Oakland International Airport, and 45 out of Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.

Across the country there are already 2,500 cancelled flights, as many of the major hubs in the country are dealing with blizzard conditions that are not letting many planes take off or land.

Today it’s expected that 3 million Americans will try to travel to their Christmas destinations, but places like Chicago, Denver, Seattle and New York are already especially troublesome hubs.

You can see if your flight is cancelled here.