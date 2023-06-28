A group gathers at a ‘Safe Parking’ lot in Mountain View (Photo courtesy of the City of Mountain View)

(KRON) — More families in Mountain View who are living in oversized vehicles will be able to park safely thanks to a new addition at the Shoreline Lot.

Seventeen new oversized vehicle spaces have been added to the lot as part of Mountain View’s Safe Parking program. The program was established to provide residents living in their vehicles a secure environment. The goal is to support these residents as they work towards “more stable housing,” the city said.

Mountain View’s program is the largest safe parking provider in the region, and the lots offer a total of 114 parking spaces at five different locations, Mountain View Mayor Alison Hicks said.

Many of the people who participate in the Safe Parking program are families, and the average length of stay is 287 days. Participants in the program are also offered additional support including case management, restrooms, water, wash stations and other basic services.

To be eligible to park in the lots, a family member must work in Mountain View or have a student attending a school in a Mountain View district. Adults over age 55 and people with disabilities also qualify.