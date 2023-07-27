SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — At least 132 pending criminal cases against drug dealers are in jeopardy of being dismissed because of alleged misconduct by an officer in the San Francisco Police Department. Criminal Defense Attorney Alexander Golovets says he represents three defendants who were facing drug dealing charges that suddenly vanished.

He says that’s because the primary witness, SFPD Narcotics Officer Christina Hayes, who is under investigation for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a confidential informant, didn’t show up to testify against his clients.

San Francisco Deputy Public Defender Brian Cox says that’s a big problem.

“It’s not the just cases that are currently pending but it’s also the cases that have already been adjudicated,” said Cox.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office confirms that at this time, 82 cases have been dismissed. The DA’s Office sent KRON4 a statement that read:

“The district attorney’s office is continuing to analyze the number of cases that may be impacted because of the current unavailability of a witness. At this time, we cannot estimate how many cases may be impacted or when the analysis will be completed.”

“From what the news reports have said, there is an officer who has been engaging in a relationship with a confidential informant,” said Cox. “That kind of undermines the credibility that the officer is engaged in.”