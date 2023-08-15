(KRON) — Seventy-nine dogs and 34 cats from the Contra Costa County Animal Services have found their forever homes.

The agency previously said the shelter was at risk of having to euthanize their animals. They currently have more than 120 pets that still need homes.

Adoptions are free through the month of August. Those who are not ready to commit to adopting a pet may also consider fostering them.

Here are some adorable pets ready for adoption at the animal shelter:

Spudnik (A1004955) Cash (A0973878) Carson (A1004963)

To view more animals up for adoption, click here.