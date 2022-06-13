SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office found over 1,000 rounds of ammunition during a traffic stop, according to a recent tweet.

“Traffic enforcement stop led to the recovery of 2 loaded #firearms, 1,000+ rounds of #ammunition, baton, nunchucks, large amount of currency, and body armor,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Suspect was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail. Fantastic work by staying proactive and keeping our community safe.”

The tweet did not address when this stop was, who was arrested, and what if anything they were charged with.