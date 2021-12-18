Over $1,000 worth of clothing stolen at UC Berkeley store: police

UC Berkeley campus store at 2495 Bancroft Way (Google Maps)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A robbery was reported Saturday around noon after a man stole over $1,000 worth of clothing at the UC Berkeley Student Store, according to university police.

A store employee attempted to stop the unidentified suspect but was assaulted in the process.

Police are describing the suspect to be a 5-foot-9 man with a thin build wearing a green beanie and black/red sweatpants.

The suspect is still loose, and no arrests have been made, police said.

The campus store is located at 2495 Bancroft Way.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.