(KRON) — Two power outages Saturday afternoon have affected over 10,000 customers in Rohnert Park, a PG&E spokesperson confirmed to KRON4. However, officials could not confirm if the outages are related to the ongoing Bay Area heat wave.

The first outage happened at 4:41 p.m. and affected 6,333 customers. As of 7:08 p.m., PG&E crews were able to safely restore power to all those customers.

The second outage happened at 4:42 p.m. and affected 5,168 customers, according to PG&E. Around 6:30 p.m., all but one customer has had their power restored.

The cause of the second outage was due to a “broken cross arm,” officials said. The cause of the broken cross arm is still under investigation.

A total of 11,501 PG&E customers were affected by this outage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.