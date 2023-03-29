SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested last Wednesday in connection to a commercial burglary in San Carlos on March 19, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) announced in a press release. Authorities said two suspects broke into a building and stole over $10,000 worth of property.

The items stolen were “vintage collectibles and electronics,” according to SMCSO Sgt. Javier Acosta. No other specifics were disclosed.

The suspect arrested was identified as 52-year-old Burlingame man Danny Lynn Simpson Jr. After identifying the car used in the burglary, detectives found it in South San Francisco where property from the burglary was seen in plain sight inside the car, the release said.

Authorities then obtained a warrant to search Simpson Jr.’s storage locker. They found a large amount of the stolen property inside, according to the press release.

Simpson Jr. was arrested on two felony counts of commercial burglary and possession of stolen property.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there is still an active search for the second suspect in the burglary. Details about their identity are unknown at this time.

If you have information about this case, SMCSO says to contact Det. D. Brandt at

dbrandt@smcgov.org, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call SMCSO Anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700.