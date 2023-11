(KRON) — A San Pablo Police Department K-9 officer assisted in a drug bust Thursday night in which over 1,100 ecstasy pills were seized. K-9 officer Swaleh pulled over a car Thursday, San Pablo PD said.

During the investigation, police discovered over 1,100 ecstasy pills, police said. The driver was arrested and booked into Contra Costa County jail.

“Good job Ofc. Swale for taking these illegal drugs off our street and keeping our city safe,” police said.