(KRON) – A man was arrested for possession of a firearm and meth on Jan. 12, the Gilroy Police Department announced.

Gilroy police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation on Friday, police said.

According to the police investigation, the driver had an outstanding no-bail arrest warrant. The officers subsequently searched the vehicle and found a loaded .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun in the center console, over 150 rounds of ammunition, and suspected methamphetamine, police said.

Gilroy Police Department Gilroy Police Department

According to the police, the driver had a prior felony conviction, which prohibited him from possessing a firearm or ammunition and he was on searchable probation.

The driver was arrested.