OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — With the help of police K9 dog Luna, drugs and $190,920 in cash were recovered at Oakland International Airport, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday. The drug bust included the recovery of ketamine, methamphetamine, MDA, LSD, and marijuana.

86.8 grams of ketamine

3.5 pounds of meth

1.2 pounds of MDA

1.66 pounds of LSD

39.5 grams of marijuana

147 grams of pressed pills

The sheriff’s office did not announce any subjects connected to the drugs and cash. No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.

Authorities said the items were recovered at the Oakland airport. Just last week, authorities in Alameda County announced another drug bust by recovering 90 pounds of fentanyl.

In addition, there have been a number of drug busts in Alameda County within the past month. 57 pounds of marijuana was recovered in Livermore in late March. KRON4 reported Thursday Hayward police (based in Alameda County) recovered cash and large amounts of marijuana.

None of these other drug busts in Alameda County are confirmed to be connected to the incident at Oakland airport.