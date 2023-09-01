(KRON) — Over $190,000 worth of stolen retail merchandise was recovered by authorities, according to California Highway Patrol. A search warrant was served at a home in El Sobrante this week and found the items, along with approximately $24,000 in cash.

In July, investigators were informed about a possible illegal fencing operation. Stolen retail merchandise was allegedly being sold at an El Sobrante residence.

Investigators then had enough information to serve a search warrant at the home on Thursday, CHP said. Officers found stolen merchandise (pictured below) from stores including Target, Lululemon, CVS, Express and Victoria’s Secret. All the items combined totaled at over $190,000.

(CHP Golden Gate Division) (CHP Golden Gate Division)

The suspect in connection to this fencing operation was identified as 52-year-old El Sobrante resident Ngoc Bui Bach. The suspect was booked into Contra Costa County jail on charges of organized retail crime, grand theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime.