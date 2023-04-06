(KRON) — More than $1,000 worth of merchandise from The North Face outlet was stolen earlier this week, the Berkeley Police Department (BPD) said in a Facebook post. Two suspects allegedly stole from the store at 1238 Fifth St. on Tuesday.

After stealing the clothes, the two suspects fled in a vehicle with an apparent fake license plate, police said.

Later that evening, an off-duty BPD officer saw the suspect vehicle parked on an unknown street. Police then detained a suspect as they were entering the vehicle. That’s when officers realized the suspect was wearing one of the stolen North Face jackets.

Police conducted a search of the suspect and found methamphetamine and cocaine. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

(Berkeley Police Department)

One suspect remains at large, according to the Facebook post. Neither suspect was identified by police. No other information was immediately available.