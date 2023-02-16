DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — Over $1 million worth of merchandise was recovered after authorities deemed it was connected to a retail theft operation in Oakland, the Dublin Police Department said Thursday on Twitter. A theft worth $1,500 was reported at an Ulta Beauty store in Dublin, which led to a search warrant for a fence operation* in Oakland.

(Dublin Police Department) (Dublin Police Department) (Dublin Police Department)

Photos show a variety of items reportedly stolen, according to Dublin police. Merchandise recovered includes Jordan and Nike sneakers, shirts, pants (brands including Polo Ralph Lauren and Lacoste) and various designer fragrances.

An AR-15 ghost gun was also recovered. Police did not announce any arrests.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Dublin police received assistance from California Highway Patrol’s Organized Retail Crime Unit in this case. No other information was immediately available.

*A fence operation is when an individual knowingly buys stolen property in order to resell them.