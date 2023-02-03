SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers recovered 23 pounds of narcotics, including more than 21 pounds of fentanyl, $28,000 in cash and one ghost gun, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced in a press release Friday. These items were seized after SFPD officers served a search warrant at two Oakland residences.

Three men and one teen boy were arrested around 6 p.m. Wednesday near the 900 block of Howard Street in the SoMa neighborhood. SFPD identified the suspects as Carlos Rivas, 29, Oakland residents Olvin Ochoa-Cruz, 25, and Darwin Ochoa-Cruz, 32, and an unidentified 16-year-old boy.

The arrested suspects were linked to two Oakland residences located on the 1800 block of East 24th Street and the 2500 block of 61st Avenue, according to SFPD. The warrants were obtained after an SFPD investigation was initiated to “intercept deadly drugs that were earmarked for the Tenderloin.”

(Photo from SFPD)

The suspected drugs were packaged in small plastic bags (pictured above).

Darwin Ochoa-Cruz, Olvin Ochoa-Cruz and Rivas were booked into San Francisco County Jail for numerous narcotics and gun-related charges.

The teen suspect was taken to Juvenile Justice Center.