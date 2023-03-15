SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Over 200 people were evacuated after a building caught on fire Wednesday afternoon, the Santa Rosa Fire Department (SRFD) announced on Twitter. The fire happened at a three-story building on 301 6th Street around 4 p.m.

The evacuated individuals sheltered and went to a parking garage at the nearby Santa Rosa Plaza, officials said. Crews located the fire on the roof of the building around a surface-mounted electrical box.

Video (above) shows SRFD crews using two ladder trucks to get on the roof of the building and contain the blaze. The Santa Rosa Police Department and PG&E assisted in SRFD’s response.

The address of the building is the listed home for the Catholic Charities Caritas Center and the Santa Rosa Community Health — Caritas Campus.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.