Over 25 pounds of marijuana were recovered by authorities (Photo by CHP Hayward).

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A driver in the East Bay was arrested for having more than the legal amount of marijuana. After a traffic violation on I-880, authorities conducted a traffic stop that led to the seizure of the drugs, California Highway Patrol of Hayward announced Thursday in a Facebook post.

A CHP officer saw a vehicle drive past the double white lines on the highway. A traffic stop was then initiated, which led to the discovery 26 pounds of marijuana.

A 26-year-old unidentified driver was stopped, and the officer saw the dozens of bags filled with marijuana in the backseat, according to CHP. A loaded handgun with “obliterated serial numbers” was also discovered.

In California, it is illegal for anyone 21 and over to possess more than 28.5 grams of marijuana, according to Proposition 64. The driver was arrested on felony gun charges and possession/transportation of marijuana for sales.