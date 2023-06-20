(KRON) — A power outage in Richmond that was impacting over 28,000 customers earlier is now affecting just 660, PG&E said. The outage was caused by a car hitting a power pole near West Ohio Avenue and Richmond Parkway, a PG&E spokesperson told KRON4.

The widespread outage had earlier affected areas across the city and in neighboring San Pablo.

The outage has impacted BART service in the area, with the transit agency reporting a “major delay” due to equipment problems.

A PG&E spokesperson told KRON4 that the outage began around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday and that at its height, it was impacting about 28,000 customers. Crews are currently on the scene working to restore power “safely and as quickly as possible,” a PG&E spokesperson told KRON4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.