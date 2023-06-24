(KRON) – The San Jose Fire Department battled a four-alarm fire late Friday night, leaving over two dozen people displaced.

Just before midnight, a fire broke out in a townhouse complex located in the 2100 block of Luz Avenue. The fire took over five of the seven units within the complex, SJFD said.

Photo: SJFD Photo: SJFD Photo: SJFD

A dog is deceased and over 30 residents are now displaced as a result of the four-alarm fire. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was eventually contained with the cause currently under investigation. Red Cross is assisting those displaced.