RHONERT PARK (KRON) – 300 teachers in the Cotati-Rohnert Park School District are fighting for more money, claiming the school district pays them about 20% less than other districts within the state.

Without competitive wages, they claim they can’t keep or recruit good teachers, which ultimately means the students will lose out.

The strike began at 7:30 a.m.

The teachers and the school district have been trying to work out a deal for 10 months.

This is not a one-day strike, but instead will happen every day until 3:30 p.m. until the teachers get a contract they are satisfied with.