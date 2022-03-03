ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Over 32,000 customers in the East Bay have lost their power Thursday night, according to PG&E.

The outage map shows outages are primarily in Alameda County, including Oakland and Piedmont as the cities affected.

The Piedmont Police Department said over 900 homes in the north end of town have lost their power.

Power is expected to be restored by 9 p.m., the department said.

PG&E is currently investigating the cause of the outage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.