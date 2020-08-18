Over 3,700 PG&E customers without power after transformer overload in Livermore

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 18: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) trucks sit parked on a street on June 18, 2018 in San Francisco, California. California lawmakers are saying that PG&E is considering bankruptcy after a report released by Cal Fire investigators earlier this month showed that PG&E was tied to 12 California wildfires in […]

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) – More than 3,700 PG&E customers are without power in Livermore on Tuesday afternoon, according to the utility.

Around 2:37 p.m., a total of 3,728 customers lost power after transformer overload.

PG&E expects that power will be restored by 9 p.m.

Crews are working to assess the outage at this time.

