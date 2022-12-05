MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A narcotics investigation launched by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of two and the seizure of over four pounds of fentanyl, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Hector David Rodriguz, 22 of Richmond, and Maribel Diaz Maldonado, 26 of Richmond, were arrested in an investigation that was conducted over several months by the sheriff’s Specialized Investigative Unit (SIU).

During the course of the investigation, detectives developed information leading them to believe that Rodriguez was selling narcotics in Marin County. An undercover SIU officer contacted Rodriguez and made arrangements to buy methamphetamine from him. Rodriguez agreed and sold more than 1/2 a pound of meth to the detective, according to the news release.

On Friday, detectives arrested Rodriguez and Maldonado in Richmond. At the time of their arrest, they were found to be in possession of:

Over four pounds of suspected fentanyl in bulk and packaged for sales

Approximately $15,000

Additional packaging materials

The two suspects were accompanied by their 10-month-old daughter when they were contacted and arrested. The daughter was turned over to a relative. Rodriguez and Maldonado were booked into Marin County Jail on charges of narcotics, conspiracy and child endangerment.

A detective obtained a $500,000 bail enhancement on Rodriguez and a $250,000 bail enhancement on Maldonado. The press release also states that the amount of fentanyl seized in the investigation is enough to kill over a million people, according to the DEA.