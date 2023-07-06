SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire at a home in the Excelsior neighborhood, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. The home is at 570 Silver Ave where over 40 firefighters worked to extinguish a fire on the roof and attic.

The cause of the fire was “accidental.” As of 4:30 p.m., the fire is currently “under control.”

No injuries were reported, and an unknown amount of people were displaced, according to SFFD. Video of crews working to extinguish the blaze can be viewed in the media player above.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The fire was reported to be one alarm. SFFD first tweeted out the fire at 3:42.