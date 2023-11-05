(KRON) — More than 400 PG&E customers in San Rafael lost their power Saturday morning after a black Toyota sedan (pictured above) crashed into a PG&E utility pole, the San Rafael Police Department announced. The collision happened just before 9:30 a.m. at Redwood Highway and Joseph Court, causing the roadway to temporarily shut down.

The Toyota had been traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control and crashed into the PG&E utility police, according to SRPD. The driver was the only one in the car and suffered minor injuries. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital.

The utility pole was knocked over after the crash. The front of the Toyota was severely damaged. Both are pictured below.

(San Rafael Police Department) (San Rafael Police Department)

The road closure was so crews could repair the utility pole that was damaged from the crash, authorities said. SRPD announced Sunday evening at 7:32 p.m. that the road reopened and the utility pole repairs were completed.

Police are investigating if alcohol consumption was a factor in the crash. The intersection of Redwood Highway and Joseph Court is located in San Rafael’s Terra Linda community and next to Highway 101.