SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Hundreds of firearms are off the street in Santa Clara County thanks to a community gun buyback event.

On Sunday, a gun buyback event in Santa Clara County at the Miltpias Community saw more than 400 firearms voluntarily turned in by residents in the first buyback event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Up to $100 was offered per handgun or rifle and $200 per assault weapon or ghost gun. Free gun locks were provided to residents to help promote gun safety.

“Together, our community has come one step closer to making Santa Clara County safer by getting unwanted guns off the streets,” District Attorney Rosen noted. “Let’s continue on this same path to end gun violence.”

More than 400 firearms were voluntarily turned in by Santa Clara County residents at a gun buyback event on May 22, 2022, at the Milpitas Community Center. Courtesy: Supervisor Otto Lee.

The buyback event was put together with the help of Supervisor Otto Lee, Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, Milpitas Police Department, and the City of Milpitas, and included law enforcement support from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, and the police departments of San José, Sunnyvale, Palo Alto, and Los Gatos.

Officials said firearms from this event will be destroyed unless they are found to be stolen and returned to their owners.