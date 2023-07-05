(KRON) — Over 400 pounds of illegal fireworks were confiscated across Alameda County on Tuesday’s July 4th holiday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. Several units within the sheriff’s office carried out a firework suppression operation from 6 a.m. through 2 a.m.

Units involved included the Eden Township Substation Property Crimes Unit, Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit, Crime Prevention Unit, Crime Reduction Unit, Crimes Against Persons, Special Victims Unit and the K9 Unit.

“This operation was established to reduce the potential danger to citizens within Alameda County and public safety personnel working in and around Unincorporated Alameda County due to the illegal use of fireworks and destructive explosive devices,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

The sheriff’s office said it took a zero-tolerance approach and also leveraged the operation to educate the public around the danger fireworks present to the community. The operation yielded 407 pounds of illegal fireworks.

A photo posted by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office showed a variety of illegal fireworks including mortars and rockets.