LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Last month, Livermore police officers rescued more than 50 chihuahuas that were victims of animal cruelty at a home in Livermore in December, according to a social media post. Those pups are now available for adoption.

Livermore police officers said they found the dogs living in “filthy conditions,” many without food or water.

It was determined that the owner was unfit to care for the dogs, which were then moved to the East County Animal Shelter in Dublin.

The dogs have since been vaccinated, given clean cages, had their nails trimmed and received any necessary medical treatments.

One of the rescued dogs, Cruz, needed emergency medical treatment and has now been placed in a new home. (Livermore PD)

Fifteen of the dogs are now ready to be adopted at Oakland Animal Services, 12 at the Dublin SPCA and 10 at the Valley Humane Society.

Twelve more dogs are still at the East County Animal Shelter.

Looking to give one a furever home? Contact:

Oakland Animal Services at (510) 535-5602

Dublin SPCA at (925) 479-9670

Valley Humane Society at (925) 426-8656

East County Animal Shelter at (925) 803-7040

You may also make a monetary donation to help support the animals’ recovery and care.

The Livermore Police Animal Services said they submitted a complaint to the District Attorney’s Office and the case is under investigation.