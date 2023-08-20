(KRON) — Hurricane Hilary has been downgraded to a “tropical storm” Sunday morning. However, the storm is playing a factor in many areas in and around Southern California.
Although the Hilary is not directly impacting the Bay Area, flights going south are. A number of Southern California-bound flights out of San Francisco International Airport, Oakland International Airport and San José Mineta International Airport have been delayed or canceled.
According to the respective airports’ websites, here is a list of flight cancellations coming out of the Bay Area’s three major airports.*
SFO
- Southwest Flight 1478 to Las Vegas: Canceled
- 9:05 a.m. scheduled departure
- Southwest Flight 3737 to San Diego: Canceled
- 8:50 p.m. scheduled departure
- Frontier Flight 2084 to Las Vegas: Canceled
- 8:01 p.m. scheduled departure
Below is the additional San Diego-bound flights out of SFO that were canceled on Sunday.
Below is the additional Burbank-bound flights out of SFO that were canceled on Sunday.
Below is the additional Las Vegas-bound flights out of SFO that were canceled on Sunday.
As of 12:30 p.m., no Los Angeles-bound flights from SFO have been canceled.
Oakland Airport
- Delta Flight 4093 to Los Angeles: Canceled
- 11 a.m. scheduled departure
- Contour Flight 3204 to Crescent City, CA: Canceled
- 11:45 a.m. scheduled departure
- Volaris Flight 991 to Morelia Airport (Mexico): Canceled
- 2:10 p.m. scheduled departure
- Volaris Flight 993 to Leon, Mexico: Canceled
- 3:20 p.m. scheduled departure
- Contour Flight 3202 to Crescent City, CA: Canceled
- 5:45 p.m. scheduled departure
- Volaris Flight 907 to Guadalajara, Mexico: Canceled
- 7:01 p.m. scheduled departure
- Volaris Flight 201 to Mexico City, Mexico: Canceled
- 10:08 p.m. scheduled departure
- Volaris Flight 903 to Guadalajara, Mexico: Canceled
- 11:52 p.m. scheduled departure
San Jose Airport
- Southwest Flight 2690 to Burbank: Canceled
- 9:55 a.m. scheduled departure
- Southwest Flight 2253 to Phoenix: Canceled
- 10:05 a.m. scheduled departure
- Southwest Flight 2532 to Burbank: Canceled
- 11:05 a.m. scheduled departure
- Southwest Flight 3212 to Las Vegas: Canceled
- 11:55 a.m. scheduled departure
- Southwest Flight 1430 to San Diego: Canceled
- Noon scheduled departure
- Southwest Flight 2154 to Burbank: Canceled
- 12:55 p.m. scheduled departure
- Southwest Flight 2736 to San Diego: Canceled
- 1 p.m. scheduled departure
- Southwest Flight 4952 to Orange County: Canceled
- 1:05 scheduled departure
- Southwest Flight 2736 to San Diego: Canceled
- scheduled departure
- Southwest Flight 539 to Long Beach: Canceled
- 1:10 p.m. scheduled departure
- Southwest Flight 2327 to Palm Springs: Canceled
- 1:25 p.m. scheduled departure
- Southwest Flight 1354 to San Diego: Canceled
- 2 p.m. scheduled departure
- Southwest Flight 3238 to Las Vegas: Canceled
- 2:30 p.m. scheduled departure
- Southwest Flight 2825 to Ontario, CA: Canceled
- 3 p.m. scheduled departure
- Southwest Flight 1462 to San Diego: Canceled
- 3 p.m. scheduled departure
- Southwest Flight 3727 to Orange County: Canceled
- 3:35 p.m. scheduled departure
- Southwest Flight 1646 to Burbank: Canceled
- 3:35 p.m. scheduled departure
- Southwest Flight 155 to Las Vegas: Canceled
- 3:40 p.m. scheduled departure
- Southwest Flight 3165 to San Diego: Canceled
- 4 p.m. scheduled departure
- Southwest Flight 2389 to Las Vegas: Canceled
- 4:15 p.m. scheduled departure
- Southwest Flight 2738 to San Diego: Canceled
- 5 p.m. scheduled departure
- Southwest Flight 534 to Burbank: Canceled
- 5 p.m. scheduled departure
- Southwest Flight 1458 to Orange County: Canceled
- 5:45 p.m. scheduled departure
- Southwest Flight 786 to San Diego: Canceled
- 6 p.m. scheduled departure
- Southwest Flight 3692 to Ontario, CA: Canceled
- 6:40 p.m. scheduled departure
- Southwest Flight 3318 to Orange County: Canceled
- 6:50 p.m. scheduled departure
KRON4 reached out to all three airports for more information about the flight delays and cancellations. We are waiting to hear back.
*As of 12 p.m. on Aug. 20