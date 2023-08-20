(KRON) — Hurricane Hilary has been downgraded to a “tropical storm” Sunday morning. However, the storm is playing a factor in many areas in and around Southern California.

Although the Hilary is not directly impacting the Bay Area, flights going south are. A number of Southern California-bound flights out of San Francisco International Airport, Oakland International Airport and San José Mineta International Airport have been delayed or canceled.

According to the respective airports’ websites, here is a list of flight cancellations coming out of the Bay Area’s three major airports.*

Southwest Flight 1478 to Las Vegas: Canceled 9:05 a.m. scheduled departure

Southwest Flight 3737 to San Diego: Canceled 8:50 p.m. scheduled departure

Frontier Flight 2084 to Las Vegas: Canceled 8:01 p.m. scheduled departure



Below is the additional San Diego-bound flights out of SFO that were canceled on Sunday.

(From SFO’s website)

Below is the additional Burbank-bound flights out of SFO that were canceled on Sunday.

Below is the additional Las Vegas-bound flights out of SFO that were canceled on Sunday.

As of 12:30 p.m., no Los Angeles-bound flights from SFO have been canceled.

Delta Flight 4093 to Los Angeles: Canceled 11 a.m. scheduled departure

Contour Flight 3204 to Crescent City, CA: Canceled 11:45 a.m. scheduled departure

Volaris Flight 991 to Morelia Airport (Mexico): Canceled 2:10 p.m. scheduled departure

Volaris Flight 993 to Leon, Mexico: Canceled 3:20 p.m. scheduled departure

Contour Flight 3202 to Crescent City, CA: Canceled 5:45 p.m. scheduled departure

Volaris Flight 907 to Guadalajara, Mexico: Canceled 7:01 p.m. scheduled departure

Volaris Flight 201 to Mexico City, Mexico: Canceled 10:08 p.m. scheduled departure

Volaris Flight 903 to Guadalajara, Mexico: Canceled 11:52 p.m. scheduled departure



Southwest Flight 2690 to Burbank: Canceled 9:55 a.m. scheduled departure

Southwest Flight 2253 to Phoenix: Canceled 10:05 a.m. scheduled departure

Southwest Flight 2532 to Burbank: Canceled 11:05 a.m. scheduled departure

Southwest Flight 3212 to Las Vegas: Canceled 11:55 a.m. scheduled departure

Southwest Flight 1430 to San Diego: Canceled Noon scheduled departure

Southwest Flight 2154 to Burbank: Canceled 12:55 p.m. scheduled departure

Southwest Flight 2736 to San Diego: Canceled 1 p.m. scheduled departure

Southwest Flight 4952 to Orange County: Canceled 1:05 scheduled departure

Southwest Flight 2736 to San Diego: Canceled scheduled departure

Southwest Flight 539 to Long Beach: Canceled 1:10 p.m. scheduled departure

Southwest Flight 2327 to Palm Springs: Canceled 1:25 p.m. scheduled departure

Southwest Flight 1354 to San Diego: Canceled 2 p.m. scheduled departure

Southwest Flight 3238 to Las Vegas: Canceled 2:30 p.m. scheduled departure

Southwest Flight 2825 to Ontario, CA: Canceled 3 p.m. scheduled departure

Southwest Flight 1462 to San Diego: Canceled 3 p.m. scheduled departure

Southwest Flight 3727 to Orange County: Canceled 3:35 p.m. scheduled departure

Southwest Flight 1646 to Burbank: Canceled 3:35 p.m. scheduled departure

Southwest Flight 155 to Las Vegas: Canceled 3:40 p.m. scheduled departure

Southwest Flight 3165 to San Diego: Canceled 4 p.m. scheduled departure

Southwest Flight 2389 to Las Vegas: Canceled 4:15 p.m. scheduled departure

Southwest Flight 2738 to San Diego: Canceled 5 p.m. scheduled departure

Southwest Flight 534 to Burbank: Canceled 5 p.m. scheduled departure

Southwest Flight 1458 to Orange County: Canceled 5:45 p.m. scheduled departure

Southwest Flight 786 to San Diego: Canceled 6 p.m. scheduled departure

Southwest Flight 3692 to Ontario, CA: Canceled 6:40 p.m. scheduled departure

Southwest Flight 3318 to Orange County: Canceled 6:50 p.m. scheduled departure



KRON4 reached out to all three airports for more information about the flight delays and cancellations. We are waiting to hear back.

*As of 12 p.m. on Aug. 20