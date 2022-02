MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A power outage has caused over 5,000 customers in Marin County lose their power Friday evening, according to PG&E’s power outage map.

Some of the cities affected include San Anselmo and San Rafael.

PG&E says it is currently investigating the cause of the outage.

Power in most areas is expected to be restored around 9:30 p.m.

