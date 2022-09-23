Over $52,000 in cash was recovered after evidence of identity theft and fraud were found (Napa Police Department).

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Over $52,000 in cash was recovered after an investigation looking into a case of stolen checks and identity theft, the Napa Police Department announced this week in a Facebook post.

Napa police reported an “influx” of stolen checks dating back to June — several cases of checks being stolen when victims reported dropping their mail off at the local post office. That prompted detectives to begin an investigation.

An investigation led police to 33-year-old Pedro Howard of Solano County. Authorities identified two houses in Sacramento County that Howard and his associates were using. Search warrants were served on Wednesday.

Evidence of identity theft and fraud was found in the two Sacramento houses, according to police. Authorities found a loaded pistol with its serial number removed and over $52,000 in cash.

A photo posted by Napa PD shows a wallet and phone were also recovered by police.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Howard was later arrested and brought back to Napa where he was booked into jail. Seven other people were detained. At the second house, 10 dogs were found in “deplorable” conditions and were seized by local animal control officers.

The Facebook post did not say if the seven others who were detained were booked into jail.