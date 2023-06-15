(KRON) – Over 60 firefighters helped stop the forward spread of a 25-acre brush fire Wednesday, according to Cal Fire.
Crews responded to the scene of a two-acre vegetation fire near the 200 block of Henderson Drive. Due to the fire’s moderate rate of spread, additional resources were ordered to help contain the fire.
Fifteen engines, three hand crews, a bulldozer, one helicopter, one air attack, three tankers and three water tenders were dispatched, according to Cal Fire.
The fire eventually grew into a 25-acre brush fire. The spreading was able to be stopped and the fire was last updated to be at 20-percent containment. Fire officials say spotting is still a concern.
North Shore and Lake County Fire Departments helped assist Cal Fire.