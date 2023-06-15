(KRON) – Over 60 firefighters helped stop the forward spread of a 25-acre brush fire Wednesday, according to Cal Fire.

Crews responded to the scene of a two-acre vegetation fire near the 200 block of Henderson Drive. Due to the fire’s moderate rate of spread, additional resources were ordered to help contain the fire.

Photo: Cal Fire

Fifteen engines, three hand crews, a bulldozer, one helicopter, one air attack, three tankers and three water tenders were dispatched, according to Cal Fire.

The fire eventually grew into a 25-acre brush fire. The spreading was able to be stopped and the fire was last updated to be at 20-percent containment. Fire officials say spotting is still a concern.

North Shore and Lake County Fire Departments helped assist Cal Fire.