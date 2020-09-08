Over 60 hikers awaiting rescue from Creek Fire, now burning through 135K acres

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Over 60 people are trapped in the Creek Fire waiting to be rescued.

Heavy smoke caused the rescue mission to be called off Monday night. The people were hiking in the area when they were trapped. Volunteers came out to make sure the hikers are fed while they await their fourth rescue attempt. They’re currently sheltering at the Vermillion Valley camping resort.

The Creek Fire burning through Central California exploded to over 135,000 acres by 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. It was at 75,000 acres just a few hours prior around midnight.

