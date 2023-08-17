(KRON) — Over 6,000 flavored vape cartridges were confiscated at a San Mateo smoke shop during a random compliance check, according to the San Mateo Police Department. Officers performed a random compliance check at the store — the Magic Theater Smoke Shop — at 3:33 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

During the compliance check at the store, which is located on 2206 South El Camino Real, officers with the SMPD Youth Services Unit witnessed a store employee sell flavored tobacco to a customer, police said. California voters passed SB793 last November, banning the sale of flavored tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, e-liquids, pods, and any other vape device.

Photo: SMPD Photo: SMPD Photo: SMPD

An investigation of the store revealed 6,298 flavored vape cartridges, valued at around $189,000, according to police. The cartridges were seized, but the investigation remains ongoing.

The San Mateo Police Department is coordinating with the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office in filing charges.