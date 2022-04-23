ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County Narcotics Task Force recovered 92.58 pounds of fentanyl in the Oakland and Hayward area, officials said in a tweet Saturday morning.

Detectives and the narcotics task force, found a fentanyl manufacturing lab Friday afternoon. The drugs were discovered after. Two illegal firearms were also found at the scene.

“This is a glimpse of the fentanyl epidemic,” authorities stated in the tweet.

Alameda County officials referenced the DEA.gov website in their post. They said drug trafficking groups usually distribute fentanyl by the kilogram. One kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

Officials took one suspect in to custody and another is currently outstanding. No other information was released on the incident.