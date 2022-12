SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven adults and four children were displaced by a fire at a San Francisco apartment Monday, according to a tweet from the fire department.

The fire is under control as of 8:46 p.m. It was at 1192 Geneva Avenue in the Crocker-Amazon neighborhood.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Those displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross of Northern California.