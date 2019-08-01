Over a dozen ICE protesters arrested in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Over a dozen ICE protesters were arrested overnight after setting up camp in front of the immigration office to protest.

Police remain on scene near Washington and Battery blocking off the area.

San Francisco police said the arrests happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

People had been camping out in front of the office, with signs decorating their encampments.

One read, “No borders no bans on these borrowed lands.”

Police broke up the protest and arrested over a dozen protesters.

According to police, 18 people were arrested – 16 adults and one child – all cited for illegal lodging, and then released.

One person arrested is now being booked for resisting arrest.

Police say before these arrests were made, the protesters were given multiple warnings.

A few members of the protesting group say they are with an organization called “Abolish ICE.”

According to the group’s social media, they have been out here for a few days since the 30th.

The group had called this event “A block party to abolish ICE.”

Thursday morning, many of the protesters arrested and cited have been coming back and working with police to get their cars out of the barricaded area.

The area reopened just after 6:30 a.m.

