Over a million masks delivered to San Francisco schools

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – More than 1.2 million masks have been distributed to San Francisco schools over the past few weeks as omicron cases surge.

In addition to the masks, the San Francisco Unified School District says 57,000 rapid test kits have also been given to all students, grades K through 12.

“Testing is just one of a number of layers of protection that we have in place to ensure that in-person learning can continue,” SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said. “We are working together with the City and community partners to continuously meet the needs of our students and staff and respond to the evolving public health guidance as best we can.”

All students and staff are able to pick up self-swab kits from school campuses, any mobile testing site, or a central office drop-off location.

Additional tests were ordered from the school district’s nonprofit partner Spark* SF Public Schools for pre-K students.

4,000 rapid tests that were donated from business community partners were distributed to teachers.

Since the winter break, the school district has had an average of 400 teachers absent each day — Before the pandemic, there was an average of 250 to 300 teachers out in a day.

Substitutes and central office staff are being deployed to cover the sick calls.

So far this semester, district-wide daily student attendance was 83%, normally it is about 94% this time of year.

“We are not alone; other urban California districts and Bay Area districts are experiencing similar attendance issues as we endure this new wave of community transmission,” Dr. Matthews said. “In-person learning remains the best option for most students when proper safety protocols are followed.”

For more details, visit the San Francisco Unified School District website.