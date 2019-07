SAN RAFAEL (KRON) – The 2019 Marin County Fair is underway!

From today until July 7, many will flock to the fairgrounds in San Rafael to take part in all the fun.

Whether it’s eating the funnel cake, riding the ferris wheel, or petting the live animals, there’s plenty of fun to be had at this year’s fair.

The theme is “Over The Moon.”

For more information on the fair, visit marinfair.org