OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for suspect(s) in an overnight burglary of a Panda Express, the Oakland Police Department told KRON4. The burglary happened Sunday around 4 a.m. at the location on 5108 Broadway.

Officers arrived at the scene and found evidence of a burglary. The suspect(s) broke into the Panda Express through a window, according to police.

Police say items were stolen from inside the restaurant. At this time, it is unknown if there were one or multiple involved suspects.

Video from the Citizen App (above) shows OPD responding to the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. OPD said anyone with information is asked to call 510-238-3951.