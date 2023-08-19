MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — An overnight fire Saturday in Martinez damaged a strip mall, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District confirmed. The fire broke out around 4:45 a.m. in the area of 1175 Arnold Drive.

Multiple businesses in the area were affected. Crews were seen responding to the blaze outside of Baskin-Robbins and Bank of America. Officials said this was a small accidental electrical fire that started inside.

The fire was under control in approximately 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The severity of the damage done to those businesses in the area is unknown at this time. CCFPD crews spent hours at the scene in response.

