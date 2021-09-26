Overnight fire displaces 7 in San Francisco’s Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) -Crews kept a fire from spreading to neighboring homes late Saturday night in San Francisco’s Mission District, but not before the blaze injured one person and did enough damage to displace seven people.

Great job done by #SFFD personnel rescuing victims and keeping heavy fire from spreading to the occupied apartments on either side of this building. 7 people were displaced but the number could have been greater.@RafaelMandelman @SFFDPIO @welcometomannys @KTVU @KRON4Desk @MLNow pic.twitter.com/EDh9FnK053 — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) September 26, 2021

Firefighters rescued one person from the residence at 58 Rondel Place, according to a 10:50 p.m. tweet from the union. That person was taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

A 12:36 a.m. tweet Sunday reported that the fire displaced seven people, a number officials said could have been much greater had firefighters not kept the fire from spreading to apartments next door.

Copyright © 2021 by Bay City News, Inc.