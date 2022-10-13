OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded and contained an overnight fire on Tuesday, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) announced Thursday in a Facebook post. The fire happened around 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 11 near the 500 block of Broadway where three OPD vans wound up damaged.

The damages totaled over $100,000 in replacement costs, according to police. The three vehicles were totaled because of the fire and will be removed from service.

The fire originated from an encampment that was next to the OPD Transportation Lot where the department’s patrol vehicles are parked. A resident of the encampment told OPD the fire started from their lit BBQ and spread to their belongings.

The fire eventually made its way to the eastern portion of the parking lot. In addition to the OPD vehicles, the fire also caused damage to the fence structure.

No injuries were reported from the fire.