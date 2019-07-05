Overnight fireworks spark several fires in East Bay

LAFAYETTE (KRON) – Firefighters have been busy after overnight fireworks sparked several fires in the East Bay.

Fireworks are illegal in most East Bay cities but there is the potential for more fires.

Crews were out late battling a grass fire in Contra Costa County.

The Con Fire Department tweeted out photos of the them working the fire near East 3rd and Harbor Streets.

Grass fire at E 3rd and Harbor Streets knocked down at 2153. Pictures below. Brushfire burning at Bella Vista Ave and San Carlos Street started by fireworks. #ConFire4th pic.twitter.com/w2JVmyTVWs — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 5, 2019

Con Fire says they responded to 37 fires just on the Fourth of July.

Officials say, at this time, five of those fires have been confirmed to be caused by fireworks.

Authorities continue to investigate but say the other 32 most likely started by fireworks as well.